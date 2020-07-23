I-77 reopens after two vehicle crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

UPDATE 7/23/2020

All lanes of I-77 have reopened following a two vehicle crash in Sissonville Thursday evening.

At one point, all southbound lanes and one northbound lane were shut down.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/23/2020

All southbound lanes of I-77 have been shut down due to a crash Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the 2 vehicle crash happened near mile marker 117 in Sissonville.

There is no report of injuries at this time, and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department is on scene.

