Wreck Shuts Down US-35

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - US-35 is closed after a wreck on the Silver Bridge, that’s according to Mason County Fire Department.

According to Gallia County Dispatch, the wreck is on the Mason County side of the bridge.

Mason County Dispatch did confirm the accident, but could not release any more information.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking back for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.