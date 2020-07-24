Advertisement

African-American and Africana Studies faculty at UK want Rupp Arena renamed

By Brian Milam
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rupp Arena has been the home of UK basketball since Nov. 27, 1976, but the faculty of the African-American & Africana Studies at UK wants the name taken down. Their reasoning is simple: Adolph Rupp was racist with his language and did not do enough for African-Americans at UK.

“But I think that he also very clearly threw the N-word around, and did not use, if we are going to laud one of the greatest coaches of all time how come he did not use his position to integrate the University of Kentucky?” said Dr. Derrick White, professor of History and African American and Africana Studies at UK.

It’s a debate that has been waged for decades. Was Adolph Rupp racist? In 2005, former WKYT sports manager Dick Gabriel did a documentary looking for evidence to set the record straight.

“A lot of the thoughts and opinions they have, whether they are white or black, I had the same opinions when I was younger before I worked on this documentary,” Gabriel said. “Little by little, we kept on covering fact after fact that did not back to the notion that Rupp was a segregationist.”

Not one former player, assistant or opposing coach said Rupp was racist. Did Rupp recruit black players? Yes, the two most recognizable names being Wes Unseld and Butch Beard, who both later played at the University of Louisville.

“Is Coach Rupp less of a coach than Coach Bradshaw who led the football desegregation? There is something amiss,” Dr. White said. “Is he leaving from behind this issue? And that it is. That’s my opinion on this and that’s the way I think history will look at it.”

But Dr. White points to one specific instance to validate his claim.

“Coach Rupp, in 1974, used the N-word to describe the buildings that were knocked over, the homes that were knocked over, the black homes that were knocked over to build Memorial Coliseum,” Dr. White said. ”So even in 1974, he is willing to use the N-word. This is not a man in 1930 that may have been the phrase. But somehow he doesn’t evolve over the 44 years between the time he arrives at the University of Kentucky and by the time this interview was conducted in 1974.”

In a statement, UK thanked the group for their concerns and said they’d have discussions about them.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marquee Cinemas announces another temporarily closure

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Marquee Cinemas announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it was temporarily closing all locations.

Local

Mother facing charges following shooting, infant in critical condition

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
It happened Thursday just before 3:30 p.m. on Double Creek Road.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,653 cases, 103 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
1,604 cases are still considered active.

News

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

Updated: 13 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

Updated: 13 hours ago
Jackson County schools looked over a draft that could help set the tone for their 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

Latest News

News

Logan County approves multiple return to school options

Updated: 13 hours ago
CW 10 p.m.

News

Physical therapy assistant affected by COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help those in need. However, for one group of essential workers, COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them away from work.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

News

Dawson Bryant Schools share reopening plans

Updated: 15 hours ago
Reopening plans for Dawson Bryant Schools were released Thursday afternoon.

News

Bloom-Vernon Local School District reveals back to school start-up plan

Updated: 15 hours ago
Bloom-Vernon Local School District has released their start-up plan for sending students back to school.

News

Infant in critical condition after shooting in Ohio Township

Updated: 16 hours ago
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting in Ohio Township.