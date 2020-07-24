Almost 6 million dollars of COVID-19 emergency funding to be distributed across Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that nearly 6 million dollars will be distributed as part of Ohio’s Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant program.

The second round of the program will provide funding to over 100 local law enforcement agencies, courts and service providers.

“This second round of funding will help local courts from across the state purchase a variety of remote technology and personal protection equipment, such as plexiglass shields to keep personnel safe,” said Governor DeWine.

Over 175 projects have been funded through the Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding program. The first round of funding distributed 2 million dollars among Ohio’s correctional facilities, courts, and law enforcement agencies.

The Ohio Office of Criminal Justice Services is still accepting applications on a continual basis while funding is available.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.