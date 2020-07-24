Bloom-Vernon Local School District reveals back to school start-up plan

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO. (WSAZ) - Bloom-Vernon Local School District has released their start-up plan for sending students back to school.

Parents will be given the option to enroll in remote learning if they are not comfortable sending their student to in-person classes.

However, the district also has plans based on Scioto County’s “Color Code”.

In level Yellow, students will be able to attend in-person classes five days a week. Masks will be required all five days and daily health assessments will be performed.

In levels Orange and Red, in-person classes will be limited to two days a week. Students will be split into two groups that attend classes on Mondays and Wednesdays or on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The amount of students and staff in classrooms and on buses will be limited.

