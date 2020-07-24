Advertisement

Cabell County Library cancels Gala

The Cabell County Public Library has voted to cancel its 2020 Gala.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Public Library has voted to cancel its 2020 Gala.

Officials with the library say it was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were hoping to reschedule it, but they say the uncertainty about the virus has made that impossible.

They are asking if you have donated to leave your tax-deductible donation in place so it can be applied to building a new library in Barboursville. However, they are also offering refunds. If you would like a refund, you’re asked to notify the Cabell County Library by August 25.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

