Cabell County Library cancels Gala

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County Public Library has voted to cancel its 2020 Gala.

Officials with the library say it was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were hoping to reschedule it, but they say the uncertainty about the virus has made that impossible.

They are asking if you have donated to leave your tax-deductible donation in place so it can be applied to building a new library in Barboursville. However, they are also offering refunds. If you would like a refund, you’re asked to notify the Cabell County Library by August 25.

