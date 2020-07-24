COVID-19 W.Va. | 5,653 cases, 103 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 251,565 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,653 total cases and 103 deaths.

1,604 cases are still considered active.

3,946 West Virginians have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (579/19), Boone (67/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (42/1), Cabell (243/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (111/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (37/1), Greenbrier (82/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (80/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (152/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (273/5), Kanawha (641/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (38/1), Logan (66/0), Marion (146/4), Marshall (93/1), Mason (38/0), McDowell (13/0), Mercer (79/0), Mineral (87/2), Mingo (77/2), Monongalia (791/15), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (217/0), Pendleton (25/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (93/21), Putnam (132/1), Raleigh (118/4), Randolph (199/3), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (35/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (34/2), Wayne (166/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (208/11), Wyoming (15/0).

