Dawson Bryant Schools share reopening plans

COAL GROVE, OHIO. (WSAZ) - Reopening plans for Dawson Bryant Schools were released Thursday afternoon.

Students will have the option of either in-person classes or remote learning.

A student can change their decision between remote or traditional learning every nine weeks.

For those that choose to take in-person classes, masks will be required, as well as daily health assessments.

Students have until August 3rd to decide which method of learning they wish to take.

