Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school year full of “what ifs” and lots of uncertainty is what Jackson County board of education is planning for as they discussed a re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday night.

“We’re about a month and a half out (from) that time so it’s a little bit difficult to know exactly how things will shape up as we get close to that date, but we’re just trying to be as ready as possible on a variety of fronts,” said Superintendent Blaine Hess.

The board looked at all three options: virtual, blended and face-to-face learning. Hess said the school opened enrollment for their virtual schooling on Thursday afternoon, giving parents the option to go completely virtual for the semester if they prefer. There will be a 14 day trial period for virtual schooling, after 14 days students will be committed for the semester.

During the meeting, the board discussed a rough draft of a plan which included safe guards for both staff and students. Some of the suggestions included: only have half capacity in the cafeteria at a time, reducing computer lab sessions, having bathrooms be sanitized at least every two hours and temporarily prohibiting school-wide assemblies.

“What we’re releasing is just a basic operational guide so the parents will have a good idea of how things will be structured within our school system.”

Hess said the rough draft will be available for the public to look at and give feedback if wanted on their website. He said it could be available as soon as Friday.

