Advertisement

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

The school board went over a rough draft of a re-entry plan Thursday evening.
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A school year full of “what ifs” and lots of uncertainty is what Jackson County board of education is planning for as they discussed a re-entry plan for the 2020-2021 school year Thursday night.

“We’re about a month and a half out (from) that time so it’s a little bit difficult to know exactly how things will shape up as we get close to that date, but we’re just trying to be as ready as possible on a variety of fronts,” said Superintendent Blaine Hess.

The board looked at all three options: virtual, blended and face-to-face learning. Hess said the school opened enrollment for their virtual schooling on Thursday afternoon, giving parents the option to go completely virtual for the semester if they prefer. There will be a 14 day trial period for virtual schooling, after 14 days students will be committed for the semester.

During the meeting, the board discussed a rough draft of a plan which included safe guards for both staff and students. Some of the suggestions included: only have half capacity in the cafeteria at a time, reducing computer lab sessions, having bathrooms be sanitized at least every two hours and temporarily prohibiting school-wide assemblies.

“What we’re releasing is just a basic operational guide so the parents will have a good idea of how things will be structured within our school system.”

Hess said the rough draft will be available for the public to look at and give feedback if wanted on their website. He said it could be available as soon as Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

Updated: 4 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Logan County approves multiple return to school options

Updated: 4 hours ago
CW 10 p.m.

News

Physical therapy assistant affected by COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help those in need. However, for one group of essential workers, COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them away from work.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

Latest News

News

Dawson Bryant Schools share reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
Reopening plans for Dawson Bryant Schools were released Thursday afternoon.

News

Bloom-Vernon Local School District reveals back to school start-up plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bloom-Vernon Local School District has released their start-up plan for sending students back to school.

News

Infant in critical condition after shooting in Ohio Township

Updated: 7 hours ago
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting in Ohio Township.

News

Portsmouth students to attend school four days a week

Updated: 7 hours ago
Thursday evening the Portsmouth City Schools board of education approved a reopening plan that will bring students back August 31.

News

Republicans delay announcement of COVID Rescue Package

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Republican lawmakers delay announcement of COVID rescue package.

News

High water blocks Saint Albans roadway

Updated: 8 hours ago
Metro 911 dispatchers say the underpass at Boone Street in Saint Albans is closed due to the high water.