Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Friday afternoon, former firefighter Jason Cuffee was laid to rest at Tyler Memorial Gardens in Cross Lanes. Prior to the burial, a funeral and procession took place. Funeral services were held at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, while the procession traveled from Charleston to Cross Lanes.

Officials say Cuffee suffered from a medical emergency and was pronounced dead Monday.

“It feels surreal since I’ve heard it, it doesn’t feel real,” said Mason Ballard, a childhood friend.

Ballard and Cuffee met at Poca Middle School on their very first day. Their families were mutual friends, but Ballard says on this day, they solidified their friendship.

“We became really good friends throughout middle school and high school,” Ballard said. “We were pretty much inseparable for those years”.

One of his favorite memories of Jason involve a school film project. He says the two procrastinated the assignment, and ended up goofing off on camera.

“We were out in my backyard just filming stupid stuff and then the whole school loved the video,” Ballard said.

Those who worked with him have fond memories of him too.

Lt. David Hodges says Jason loved his job and took it very seriously, saying he loved the paramedic role because it allowed Jason to get to know people.

“He would come in and run calls by me and he was excited about what he got to do being a paramedic,” Hodges said.

Dozens of emergency cars came out for the procession, Hodges said the sendoff had to be done right. He says they owe it to Cuffee’s small children.

Jason was laid to rest around noon on Friday.

“We will get through it,” Ballard said. “Today we will support his family and his kids.”

