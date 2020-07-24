Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 797 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

The governor says if numbers don’t come down, expect new recommendations early next week.
(WKYT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - Kentucky recorded 797 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a number Gov. Beshear says is the second highest number of cases reported in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The state’s total number of positive cases now stands at 25,931.

Seven new virus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s total to 691.

The governor announced Friday that Kentuckians can expect new recommendations from his administration early next week if numbers do not start to come down.

Gov. Beshear also says of the cases reported Friday, 19 were cases found in children under the age of 5. The youngest being a 1-month-old, Gov. Beshear says.

When asked about the reopening of school during the press conference regarding the pandemic, Gov. Beshear said, “If we can’t get numbers under control by the beginning of next week, I think you can expect we will recommend to superintendents that they push back their start dates.”

Kentucky’s mortality rate is currently sitting at 3 percent and the positivity rate is at 5.28 percent.

Back in May, the World Health Organization advised governments that before reopening, rates of positivity in testing should remain at 5 percent or lower for at least 14 days.

Gov. Beshear says hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are currently up with 618 admissions. ICU admission are currently at 130.

574,233 Kentuckians have been tested so far for the virus.

