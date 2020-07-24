Advertisement

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

Justice extended the closure on Thursday for an additional 10 days.

“Monongalia County remains a hotspot and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,” Justice said. “We’ve seen some of our numbers across the state start to move in our favor just in the past day or so, but it’s absolutely crucial for us to see continued improvement in Monongalia County in the days ahead. It is our hope to be able to get these businesses reopened as soon as safety can be ensured for all.”

The governor’s office said in a news release that as of Thursday morning, more than 17.9 percent of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County. Their 289 active cases are the highest total for any county statewide.

“At the end of the day, we need a little more time to see where our numbers are headed,” Justice said. “We cannot afford to make a wrong move and end up right back where we started or worse.”

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens, Justice’s office said.

The order keeps Monongalia County bars closed for the “on-premises consumption of food or drinks or occupancy by the general public,” according to the news release. Customers are allowed to pick up food or drinks to be taken away.

The governor’s office said that the new order also allows patrons to be seated, for dining, at tables and bar tops within “bar areas” of restaurants, hotels, and other similar facilities, subject to the same limitations that are in place for restaurants. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration will soon issue further guidance regarding this limitation to these facilities.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

