Advertisement

Hero officer meets family of baby he saved in Mich.

Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (CNN) - A Michigan police officer is being hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a 3-week-old baby.

His quick actions were captured on his car's dashcam video and posted on the police department's Facebook page.

Officer Cameron Maciejewski of the Sterling Heights Police Department in Michigan got a heart stopping call of a baby in distress.

"I was about a mile away from the house," he said. "I was right around the corner when the call came out. And the only information I got from our dispatch was there's a 3-week-old infant not breathing, and everyone is screaming in the background."

Dashcam video picked up the next tense seconds filled with fear.

"I was checking the baby's mouth to see if I can see anything, didn't see anything," Maciejewski said. "And then next thing after that is trying to do some back blows, to dislodge whatever might be deeper down in the baby's airway and that I gave her, I think, three back blows.

"And on that third one, I heard a faint cry."

Even before the ambulance could arrive, the baby was breathing on her own.

"It was a sigh of relief," Maciejewski said. "I think I actually before I spoke into my radio, I took one - a deep breath and put out over the air that 'baby's crying,' which brings joy to everyone. But that was a definitely a giant sigh of relief."

"You know what was going on, and the emotion in that moment," said Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski. "And anyone that has a child, any mother on the planet that watches that video, any family, you can just feel the pain, the confusion, the worry. It's all there in a moment, you know? Those two or three minutes, very powerful."

Maciejewski's chief couldn't be more proud of his young officer.

"I've been a police officer for 25 years; the last couple months have been brutal, not just for me, but every cop in the United States," Dwojakowski said. "What a lot of people don't see is what we do every single day. Our guys do great police work, including saving lives."

Maciejewski got to meet the infant and family as they thanked the officer for his calm under pressure.

Police officers from around the world have reached out to say good job. And Maciejewski got the seal of approval from his hero and the man who made him want to be a police officer, his dad, who also served as an officer for 20 years.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Green Local School parent weighs in on reopening plans

Updated: moments ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Parents and students at Green local schools receive some clarity for how the layout for fall will look like.

Coronavirus

No virus bill yet: White House, GOP at odds over jobless aid

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
Negotiations over a new COVID-19 rescue bill were in flux Friday after the White House floated cutting an unemployment benefits boost to as little as $100 and President Donald Trump turned to a new priority, adding money to build a new FBI headquarters.

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 1 hour ago
Former firefighter Jason Cuffee was laid to rest at Tyler Memorial gardens in Cross Lanes.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 1 hour ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Preparing for rural remote learning without internet

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Clay County Schools is preparing a plan to ensure students are able to learn remotely even without internet service.

Latest News

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 1 hour ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.

National Politics

No need to worry, ‘Paw Patrol’ has not been canceled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ed Payne
Nick Jr., the network that runs the popular children’s show, said its cancellation is news to them.

News

Preparing for rural remote learning without internet

Updated: 1 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.

News

Pike County mine layoffs to affect nearly 200 people

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
One Pike County mine will soon layoff nearly 200 employees.

News

#SaveYourCinema campaign targets saving local movie theaters

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Keagy
Many businesses have faced setbacks and have worked hard to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquee Cinemas has closed its doors for the second because of the coronavirus pandemic. A new campaign, #SaveYourCinema is targeting movie theaters across America to receive COVID relief funding.

National Politics

Trump, GOP ally vow Confederate base names won’t change

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY Associated Press
The House and Senate have overwhelmingly approved bills to change Confederate base names.