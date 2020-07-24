High water blocks Saint Albans roadway

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Heavy rain is causing problems for drivers in Kanawha County Thursday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the underpass at Boone Street in Saint Albans is closed due to the high water.

In instances of high water in roadways, dispatchers tend to remind drivers to “Turn around, don’t drown”.

