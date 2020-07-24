Marquee Cinemas announces another temporarily closure

(WSAZ) -- Marquee Cinemas has closed its doors once again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Marquee Cinemas announced on its Facebook page Thursday night that it was temporarily closing all locations.

“Due to the recent shift in new releases, we have decided to temporarily close all locations,” Marquee Cinemas said in the post. “We will continue to evaluate the situation as it evolves and make adjustments accordingly. Please check back for updates or visit our website at www.marquee cinemas.com.”

