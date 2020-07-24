Advertisement

One downpour is worth two!

Rain dances worked!
Although this road in North Augusta wasn't flooded, the rain seemed to be keeping a lot of drivers off the streets around around 1 p.m.
Although this road in North Augusta wasn't flooded, the rain seemed to be keeping a lot of drivers off the streets around around 1 p.m.(WRDW)
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Downpours prowl and knock temperatures down

A nice follow-up to Wednesday’s downpours as a second rowdy band of thunder squalls passed on Thursday afternoon-evening. Like it’s Wednesday predecessor, booming shots of thunder, vivid streaks of lightning and brief torrents of rain whipped thru the region.

While downtown Huntington measured a new half inch (2 day total near 1.5″), daytime rains in Charleston surpassed three-quarters of an inch. This meant the 2 days of rain in both cities surpassed what had fallen in aggregate the first 21 days of July.

Overnight through Friday a new shower may pass though at this point the bulk of the week’s rain has fallen.

As for temperatures, high had to struggle to get into the low 80s on Thursday as the day’s cloud cover gave way only begrudgingly to late day sun.

Looking ahead, Friday’s highs should make the mid 80s with an afternoon cloud cover and shower risk keeping 90 mat arm’s length another day.

By the weekend the air mass in charge will be known for its tropical characteristics again so highs will aim for 90 again. Any weekend thundershower will be short lived as lawn movers (I have not mowed in a month) get humming again.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Downpour Risks Continue, But Heat-Wave Ends

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
The July heat wave came to an end Wednesday evening as storms with heavy rains cooled things down. But don't get used to the 80s the next 2 days as 90s return by weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Greater Storm Risk Today

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The month of July has scorched with 17 of 21 days soaring into the 90s. Starting Wednesday through Friday, Tony says July will have to work some magic to continue that string. Cooling downpours are the reason.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Latest News

Video

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
For the first time in several days, temperatures may not top 90 later this week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Enough Sun For The 90s, Enough Humidity For Storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Summer heat waves and dry spells go hand in hand. Rule of thumb, the drier the summer the more 90-degree days we see. This year we have reached 20 days already, which puts us ahead of last year's torrid pace.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to more steamy and sultry days.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Heat Wave Continues

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 8:54 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
A Heat Advisory is in effect during the afternoon and early evening hours on Sunday as oppressive heat is expected. Despite a brief reprieve from the heat towards the middle of the upcoming week as storm chances increase, temperatures look to quickly rebound by next weekend.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Scorched weekend, rain for only lucky few

Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
By Andy Chilian
Hazy, hot, and humid conditions will dominate the weekend, with only isolated shower and storm chances. By next week, storm coverage will become greater, and temperatures will back off somewhat towards the end of the week.