One downpour is worth two!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Downpours prowl and knock temperatures down

A nice follow-up to Wednesday’s downpours as a second rowdy band of thunder squalls passed on Thursday afternoon-evening. Like it’s Wednesday predecessor, booming shots of thunder, vivid streaks of lightning and brief torrents of rain whipped thru the region.

While downtown Huntington measured a new half inch (2 day total near 1.5″), daytime rains in Charleston surpassed three-quarters of an inch. This meant the 2 days of rain in both cities surpassed what had fallen in aggregate the first 21 days of July.

Overnight through Friday a new shower may pass though at this point the bulk of the week’s rain has fallen.

As for temperatures, high had to struggle to get into the low 80s on Thursday as the day’s cloud cover gave way only begrudgingly to late day sun.

Looking ahead, Friday’s highs should make the mid 80s with an afternoon cloud cover and shower risk keeping 90 mat arm’s length another day.

By the weekend the air mass in charge will be known for its tropical characteristics again so highs will aim for 90 again. Any weekend thundershower will be short lived as lawn movers (I have not mowed in a month) get humming again.

