Physical therapy assistant affected by COVID-19

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
VINTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help those in need. However, for one group of essential workers, COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them away from work.

As a physical therapy assistant, Charles Marcum cherishes the time he gets to spend with his patients.

"They're by definition patients, but after a few visits they're more like family," said Marcum.

Family that he hasn’t gotten to see much over the last few months, because of the limitations Governor Mike DeWine set on nursing homes.

"The restrictions just kept getting tighter and tighter. There are some sites that say for the safety of the patients, they don't want to have people who are traveling around to multiple facilities, because it's not safe. So, it limits the areas we can go to," said Marcum.

Not only limiting contact with patients that Marcum has grown so close to, but also leaving uncertainty for paying the bills.

“We’re all going to be putting GoFundMe pages on Facebook to pay our bills, because the governor’s telling you to go to work, but they’re not giving you the work to go to,” said Marcum.

Marcum and his medical team responds to any visit they're permitted to come to, not only to reunite with their patients, but to make ends meet.

"We're doing everything we can to make sure that food is on the table and the lights are on at night when we come home," said Marcum.

Understanding the situation, but also knowing that he and his team need support as well.

"We have to protect our elderly population and that seems to be where a majority of the problem is. But the restrictions also place a significant struggle on me trying to do my job," said Marcum.

WSAZ reached out to Governor Mike DeWine’s office to find out if there are any kinds of accommodations for essential workers like Marcum, who find themselves in this situation. We have not heard back at this time, but once we do, you will be able to find that information here.

