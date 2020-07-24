Advertisement

Pike County mine layoffs to affect nearly 200 people

(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - One Pike County mine will soon layoff nearly 200 employees.

Kentucky Career Center Officials received notice on Thursday that CAM Mining LLC. issued a WARN, or worker adjustment retraining notification.

According to the WARN notice, the layoffs are part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of Rhino Energy, LLC. Rhino is expected to sell the company’s operating assets in the bankruptcy proceedings within approximately 60 days. At that time, all CAM Mining employees will be separated from Rhino Energy. Rhino expects the termination to be permanent but hopes any buyer will re-hire the Rhino employees.

Rhino expects the 194 workers to be affected on or about September 20, 2020 with other separations taking place in the 14 days after.

