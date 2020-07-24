Portsmouth students to attend school four days a week

PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - On Thursday evening, the Portsmouth City Schools Board of Education approved a reopening plan that will bring students back August 31st.

The plan is for students to be at school four days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, and learn from home on Wednesdays.

Superintendent Scott Dutey says Wednesdays will be used for deep cleaning of buses and schools.

Families and parents will have the option to have their kids participate in virtual learning at home if they don’t feel safe sending their kids back.

“We’ve revamped and changed things along the way,” Dutey said, “and we’ll continue to modify moving forward as we get new guidelines and guidance from the state.”

Meghan Spradlin is a math teacher at Portsmouth Junior High.

“I’m conflicted,” she said. “I definitely want to be back with my kids. I miss them.”

Spradlin and her 3-year-old son have health issues, and she has mixed feelings about returning to the classroom.

“I personally am a high risk factor, so I have to look out for my health and my young son’s health too,” she said, “so I’m nervous about that aspect, but it’s nothing Lysol and disinfectant can’t fix.”

Dutey says if they see a spike of COVID-19 cases in the area, they could go back to at-home learning only.

