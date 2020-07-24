Advertisement

Republicans delay announcement of COVID Rescue Package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is using a GOP virus aid proposal as a starting point in negotiations with Democrats.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is using a GOP virus aid proposal as a starting point in negotiations with Democrats.(Source: Senate TV/CNN)
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Republicans were expected to announce a $1 trillion COVID rescue package on Thursday afternoon. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said federal lawmakers weren’t ready to release the details.

“The Senate majority has assembled a framework for CARES 2. The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down this proposal early next week. We have an agreement in principle on the shape of this package. It is the framework that will enable Congress to make law and deliver more relief to the American people that is tailored precisely to this phase of the crisis.”

McConnell went on to say on Monday that committee chairmen and Republican members will introduce each component of the package.

“We cannot let the robbery continue without a fight. We cannot let this pandemic rob us indefinitely of our children’s educations and the livelihoods of 17 million American workers,” McConnell said. “We need to get Americans back to work and school while continuing to fight for our nation’s health. That is what CARES 2 is designed to do.”

The COVID rescue package would prioritize three components: kids, jobs, and healthcare.

The package designates funding for school cleanings and technology assistance.

“They will lay out a reopening-related funding package for schools and universities north of $100 billion. That’s more money than House Democrats proposed for a similar fund,” McConnell said.

CARES 2 is also expected to provide a second round of stimulus checks along with additional assistance to small business owners.

“So, as Chairman Grassley will explain, Republicans want to send a second round of direct payments to American households. And Senator Collins and Senator Rubio have crafted a sequel to their historic and incredibly successful Paycheck Protection Program. It would give the hardest-hit small businesses an opportunity to receive a second loan if they continue paying their workers.”

Healthcare workers would receive legal protection under CARES 2 for the foreseeable future. No further details were released on legal protections mentioned.

“We will preserve accountability in cases of actual gross negligence and intentional misconduct,” McConnell said. “But we’re going to make sure that nurses and doctors who fought an unknown enemy are not swamped by a tidal wave of malpractice suits.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

Updated: 4 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Discussing education and safety for Jackson County, W.Va. students

Updated: 4 hours ago
Jackson County schools looked over a draft that could help set the tone for their 2020-2021 school year on Thursday.

News

Logan County approves multiple return to school options

Updated: 4 hours ago
CW 10 p.m.

News

Physical therapy assistant affected by COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, essential workers have been working on the frontlines to help those in need. However, for one group of essential workers, COVID-19 restrictions are keeping them away from work.

News

Gov. Justice extends closure of bars in Monongalia County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order, extending the closure of bars in Monongalia County.

Latest News

News

Dawson Bryant Schools share reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
Reopening plans for Dawson Bryant Schools were released Thursday afternoon.

News

Bloom-Vernon Local School District reveals back to school start-up plan

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bloom-Vernon Local School District has released their start-up plan for sending students back to school.

News

Infant in critical condition after shooting in Ohio Township

Updated: 7 hours ago
An infant is in critical condition after a shooting in Ohio Township.

News

Portsmouth students to attend school four days a week

Updated: 7 hours ago
Thursday evening the Portsmouth City Schools board of education approved a reopening plan that will bring students back August 31.

News

High water blocks Saint Albans roadway

Updated: 8 hours ago
Metro 911 dispatchers say the underpass at Boone Street in Saint Albans is closed due to the high water.