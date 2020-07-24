Republicans delay announcement of COVID Rescue Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSAZ) - Republicans were expected to announce a $1 trillion COVID rescue package on Thursday afternoon. However, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said federal lawmakers weren’t ready to release the details.

“The Senate majority has assembled a framework for CARES 2. The administration has requested additional time to review the fine details, but we will be laying down this proposal early next week. We have an agreement in principle on the shape of this package. It is the framework that will enable Congress to make law and deliver more relief to the American people that is tailored precisely to this phase of the crisis.”

McConnell went on to say on Monday that committee chairmen and Republican members will introduce each component of the package.

“We cannot let the robbery continue without a fight. We cannot let this pandemic rob us indefinitely of our children’s educations and the livelihoods of 17 million American workers,” McConnell said. “We need to get Americans back to work and school while continuing to fight for our nation’s health. That is what CARES 2 is designed to do.”

The COVID rescue package would prioritize three components: kids, jobs, and healthcare.

The package designates funding for school cleanings and technology assistance.

“They will lay out a reopening-related funding package for schools and universities north of $100 billion. That’s more money than House Democrats proposed for a similar fund,” McConnell said.

CARES 2 is also expected to provide a second round of stimulus checks along with additional assistance to small business owners.

“So, as Chairman Grassley will explain, Republicans want to send a second round of direct payments to American households. And Senator Collins and Senator Rubio have crafted a sequel to their historic and incredibly successful Paycheck Protection Program. It would give the hardest-hit small businesses an opportunity to receive a second loan if they continue paying their workers.”

Healthcare workers would receive legal protection under CARES 2 for the foreseeable future. No further details were released on legal protections mentioned.

“We will preserve accountability in cases of actual gross negligence and intentional misconduct,” McConnell said. “But we’re going to make sure that nurses and doctors who fought an unknown enemy are not swamped by a tidal wave of malpractice suits.”

