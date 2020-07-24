Advertisement

#SaveYourCinema campaign targets saving local movie theaters

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Many businesses have faced setbacks and have worked hard to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Marquee Cinemas has closed its doors for the second time because of the coronavirus.

"We reopened about half of our locations on June 12th and because they keep continuing to push out all the new movies and you know it's playing out the old product it's just more cost-effective to close the operations again," James Cox, Marquee Cinemas CEO said.

The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) has launched the #SaveYourCinema grassroots campaign.

NATO is asking Congress to roll out full implementation of loans authorized by the CARES Act so theaters and chains of all sizes are helped. They are also asking that Congress pass the Restart Act, a new loan program similar to PPP that would have a longer window and provide funds to cover additional operating costs.

“This would allow small businesses to cover some of their fixed costs, and loans from the federal government like rents, utilities, insurance,” Cox said. “All the other costs it takes to run a business besides payroll. "

James Cox went on to say the impact of the passage of the Restart Act can be seen beyond the silver screen.

"It not only helps save your local cinema, but it might also save your favorite restaurant, and it might save numerous other businesses that have been devastated by this crisis," Cox said.

Marquee Cinemas is asking movie lovers to fill out a letter to tell Congress that patrons demand action to save local movie theaters. To sign that form, click here.

