Southern Local School District plans for fall

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) - For parents in the Southern Local School District, it appears that the classroom schedule will be close to normal for the fall.

According to district superintendent Tony Deem, Southern Local Schools plans on implementing a five-day school week for the fall semester. Parents may opt their children out of the plan and begin a remote learning plan if they choose.

Among guidelines that will be implemented, Deem says students will be riding the school bus with a chaperone to ensure health and safety. All students grades 3-12 will have a Chromebook assigned to them and elementary and middle school students will learn in self-contained classrooms.

Deem also says any parent who chooses to allow their child to choose remote learning must commit to that plan for the semester.

“I cannot have students moving in because it disrupts the spaces and the patterns,” Deem said. “You can move out if you decide you don’t like face-to-face and you want to go to the remote, we can accommodate that.”

Deem says the plan will be finalized at the next Southern Local School District board meeting on Monday. The first day of school is set for September 8.

