Two Local Players Make Maxwell Award Watch List

The Maxwell Award has been handed out to the nation’s best overall player since 1937 and this year, a couple of local juniors made the cut. Ohio State’s Justin Fields and Marshall’s Brenden Knox are two of the 90 players up for the award. The award is voted on by head coaches, Maxwell Football Club members, as well as media members.

Last season for the Buckeyes, Fields played in all 14 games and threw for 3,273 yards along with 41 touchdowns. Meanwhile, Knox is the reigning Conference USA player of the year as he ran for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.