Vandalism reported at Valley Park

Staff is asking anyone with information to contact park offices at 304-562-0518.
Staff is asking anyone with information to contact park offices at 304-562-0518.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Someone’s attempt at toilet humor will come at a cost for park officials.

Thursday night, staff at Valley Park in Hurricane says someone carried rocks from the playground, courtyard area to the baseball field bathrooms and dumped them in a toilet.

Park officials posted a statement on Facebook saying in part, “Here at Valley Park our staff (who are very limited due to Covid) works hard to maintain our facilities so our community is able to enjoy them. Toilets are expensive and this one may be permanently damaged not to mention the damage that has probably been done to our pipes as well.”

Staff is asking anyone with information to contact park offices at 304-562-0518.

