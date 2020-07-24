Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 797 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate above five percent

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear held a briefing Friday afternoon on COVID-19 cases in the state.

Gov. Beshear announced 797 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. He says this is the second-highest number of cases in the state so far. The state total now stands at 25,931 cases.

The governor says if the numbers don’t come down, expect new recommendations early next week.

With Friday’s 797 cases, July now has more cases than April and May combined.

Among the new cases reported Friday were 19 children under the age of five, the youngest being a one-month old girl.

The governor also announced seven new deaths in the state, bringing the state total to 691.

The state is currently seeing a 5.28 percent positivity rate. Five percent is the threshold that the W.H.O recommends governments use to decide on more rollbacks and restrictions.

There have been at least 574,233 COVID-19 tests performed in the state and at least 7,396 people have recovered from the virus. The governor says there are 615 people currently hospitalized and 130 people in the ICU.

