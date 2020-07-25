Advertisement

25 people from 5 states arrested on drug charges

More than two dozen people from West Virginia and four other states have been arrested on drug charges.
More than two dozen people from West Virginia and four other states have been arrested on drug charges.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) - More than two dozen people from West Virginia and four other states have been arrested on drug charges.

U.S. Attorney Bill Powell says most of the the suspects live in West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle. Other suspects were from Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

The charges involve distribution of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and a PCP-laced substance.

Prosecutors are seeking the forfeiture of multiple firearms, ammunition, cell phones, more than $130,000 in cash and other items.  The U.S. Marshal Service and the West Virginia Air National Guard assisted with the arrests. 

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Young children among new cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Two young children are among four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Greenup County.

News

Several taken to hospital after shots reported near Baxter Square Park in Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Multiple victims were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following shootings reported near Baxter Square Park.

News

UPDATE | Body of fisherman found in Tug Fork River

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Investigators say the man went missing after his boat capsized.

Local

COVID-19 W.Va. | 77 more test positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
No new deaths have been reported.

Latest News

News

Soldiers return home after nearly a year deployment

Updated: 8 hours ago
Over 30 service men and women made it home to their families Friday after almost a year deployment.

News

Service Members from deployment come home

Updated: 16 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

One injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.

Local

Gov. Beshear asks churches to pause in-person services for two weeks

Updated: 17 hours ago
Friday saw over 700 new COVID-19 cases in the state. It's the reason Governor Andy Beshear is calling on church leaders to take a break from in-person services.

News

Green Local Schools reveal school reopening plans

Updated: 18 hours ago
Green Local Schools have released their back to school open plans.

News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department searching for shoplifting suspect

Updated: 18 hours ago
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in searching for a suspect in an alleged shoplifting.