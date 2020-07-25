Advertisement

3 victims sent to hospital after guns discharges during NFAC demonstration in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police have said three people have been transported to the hospital after being struck by gunfire at the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Square Park.
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have said three people have been transported to the hospital after being struck by gunfire at the NFAC demonstration at Baxter Square Park.

According to MetroSafe, calls came in for reports of a shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Jefferson Street.

LMPD interim chief Rob Schroeder released a statement saying three people had been hit by gunfire after a gun discharged during the NFAC demonstration.

Louisville Division of Fire and EMS arrived a short time later and transported the three victims to University Hospital with non-serious injuries.

Police confirmed the three shot were members of the NFAC and that there are no suspects. The investigation remains ongoing.

“This is a tragic situation that could have been much worse,” Schroeder said. “I encourage anyone choosing to exercise their Second Amendment rights to do so responsibly.”

