One injured in Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Kemp Avenue in Charleston.

According to officials on scene, one man was injured and taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Charleston Police are still on scene investigating.

