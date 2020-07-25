Advertisement

One injured in Charleston shooting

Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.
Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.(station)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the shooting happened on the 1700 block of Kemp Avenue in Charleston.

According to officials on scene, one man was injured and taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects or arrests at this time. Charleston Police are still on scene investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Soldiers return home after nearly a year deployment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over 30 service men and women made it home to their families Friday after almost a year deployment.

News

Service Members from deployment come home

Updated: 3 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

Green Local Schools reveal school reopening plans

Updated: 4 hours ago
Green Local Schools have released their back to school open plans.

News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department searching for shoplifting suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in searching for a suspect in an alleged shoplifting.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Green Local School parent weighs in on reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Parents and students at Green local schools receive some clarity for how the layout for fall will look like.

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former firefighter Jason Cuffee was laid to rest at Tyler Memorial gardens in Cross Lanes.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Preparing for rural remote learning without internet

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Clay County Schools is preparing a plan to ensure students are able to learn remotely even without internet service.

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.