COVID-19 W.Va. | 77 more test positive

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 77 more people have tested positive for COVID-19.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, there have been 255,089 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,772 total cases and 103 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (69/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (45/1), Cabell (258/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (112/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (38/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (55/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (154/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (274/5), Kanawha (648/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (44/2), Logan (72/0), Marion (149/4), Marshall (94/1), Mason (40/0), McDowell (13/1), Mercer (81/0), Mineral (89/2), Mingo (81/2), Monongalia (799/15), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (227/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (95/22), Putnam (135/1), Raleigh (121/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (39/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (211/10), Wyoming (15/0).

