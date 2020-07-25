Green Local School parent weighs in on reopening plans

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) -

When students were sent to learn from home a few months ago due to COVID-19, parents had to quickly adapt to the role of homeschool teacher.

Meagan Mays, a mother of twin fifth graders, found herself running into certain lessons that were a struggle to get through.

"Fractions. Trying to break down what a fraction was and how to add the fractions, how to multiply the fractions," said Mays.

She is relieved that her children will have the chance to get back to learning in the classroom at Green Local Schools, even if it’s only two days a week.

"I think it's great for kids to use the computers and to learn on them, but at the same time there's something to be said about paper and pencil," said Mays.

“We have an onsite, remote combination plan. And that’s for families who would like to send their students onsite, in person, through the school,” said Superintendent Jodi Armstrong.

Armstrong also said that an all remote learning option will be available for students as well.

Only students in grades 3 through 12 are required to wear masks in the school.

When it comes to transportation, Armstrong says social distancing can be achieved with the staggered schedule.

"We do believe that we're going to be able to have one student per seat unless you are family members coming from the same household. If you are already living together we think you can sit together on the bus, with a maximum of two," said Armstrong.

Students will be required to wear a mask while riding the bus.

This provides relief for parents like Mays who depend on the bus system.

"Me and my husband both work and we're gone before the bus runs and we don't come home until after school is out, so we do rely on the bus system," said Mays.

The district plans on releasing their official reopening plans by the end of the day Friday.

