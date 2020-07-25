Green Local Schools reveal school reopening plans

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Green Local Schools have released their back to school open plans.

Superintendent Jodi Armstrong thanked the community, saying, “Your contributions of information, expertise, ideas, opinions, patience, and support have been vital to the thoughtful creation of this plan.”

Students have until August 7th to decide whether they will have a combination of in-person and remote learning or strictly online classes.

Students who choose the combination of onsite and remote learning will be split into two groups. One group will attend classes in person on Monday and Wednesday beginning August 26th. The other group will attend classes in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning August 27th.

All students will have remote classes on Fridays and from January 4th through the 15th.

Face masks will be required on buses and when not actively eating or drinking during breakfast or lunch. Cafeteria staff will deliver meals with disposable utensils to the classrooms.

Room changes will be staggered to limit the number of students in the hallways and at their lockers at one time.

To see the full plan from Green Local Schools, click here.

