Advertisement

Green Local Schools reveal school reopening plans

(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - Green Local Schools have released their back to school open plans.

Superintendent Jodi Armstrong thanked the community, saying, “Your contributions of information, expertise, ideas, opinions, patience, and support have been vital to the thoughtful creation of this plan.”

Students have until August 7th to decide whether they will have a combination of in-person and remote learning or strictly online classes.

Students who choose the combination of onsite and remote learning will be split into two groups. One group will attend classes in person on Monday and Wednesday beginning August 26th. The other group will attend classes in person on Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning August 27th.

All students will have remote classes on Fridays and from January 4th through the 15th.

Face masks will be required on buses and when not actively eating or drinking during breakfast or lunch. Cafeteria staff will deliver meals with disposable utensils to the classrooms.

Room changes will be staggered to limit the number of students in the hallways and at their lockers at one time.

To see the full plan from Green Local Schools, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Soldiers return home after nearly a year deployment

Updated: 1 hours ago
Over 30 service men and women made it home to their families Friday after almost a year deployment.

News

Service Members from deployment come home

Updated: 3 hours ago
CW 10 p.m. newscast

News

One injured in Charleston shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
Charleston Police are currently on scene of a shooting late Friday evening.

News

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department searching for shoplifting suspect

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in searching for a suspect in an alleged shoplifting.

Latest News

News

COVID crisis: Does America need to shut down and start over?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than 150 of America's top medical experts are calling for lawmakers to shut down the country and start over "NOW." While states facing life-and-death situations shatter coronavirus records and Dr. Birx refers to them as "three New Yorks."

News

Green Local School parent weighs in on reopening plans

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
Parents and students at Green local schools receive some clarity for how the layout for fall will look like.

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 7 hours ago
Former firefighter Jason Cuffee was laid to rest at Tyler Memorial gardens in Cross Lanes.

Lottery

WV LOTTERY DRAWING - VOD - clipped version

Updated: 7 hours ago
WV Lottery Drawing

News

Preparing for rural remote learning without internet

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Brendan Tierney
Clay County Schools is preparing a plan to ensure students are able to learn remotely even without internet service.

News

Fallen firefighter laid to rest

Updated: 7 hours ago
WSAZ at 6 p.m.