Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Hundreds of Texas bar owners say they’ll defy Gov. Greg Abbott’s mandate that ordered them closed after a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Republican governor had allowed bars to reopen with restrictions, only to order them closed again three weeks ago after the state experienced a resurgent outbreak in the virus that causes COVID-19.

Fort Worth bar owner Chris Polone has organized what’s labeled as “Freedom Fest,” in which hundreds of bar owners say they’ll open their doors and set ‘em up.

Polone says about 800 bar owners have promised participation, which could place their state liquor licenses in jeopardy.

