Lynn Bowden Jr. signs rookie contract with Las Vegas

His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday.
Lynn Bowden signs rookie contract.
Lynn Bowden signs rookie contract.(Las Vegas Raiders)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lynn Bowden Jr. has signed his rookie contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

His agency Element Sports announced the news on Saturday and the Raiders have confirmed the news as well.

In a post on his Twitter, Bowden said: “Them hard times don’t last moment of my life officially a LAS VEGAS RAIDER this one for Superior.”

