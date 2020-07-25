Marshall Marathon Canceled

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus has claimed another popular event in our area as there will be no 2020 Marshall University Marathon in November. The organization broke the news on Facebook late Friday night. On their social media page, the organization stated “Sad, but true. We are devastated to announce this. We are confused, mad, and surprised by today’s turn of events. The powers that be decided we could not host the 2020 event. Even as recently as this week, we were planning and getting ready for the MUM. The news that local government entities were unexpectedly not going to allow us to host the race came in like a ton of bricks. Each of us, you and I, had put in countless hours in preparation for MUM 2020. You, in all your miles logged, and I in working on all things to make this an epic race experience for my runners. I am so very very sorry.” Organizers tell WSAZ that registered runners have an option for a refund or to defer to 2021 and receive a gift if they defer. The tentative date for 2021 is November 7th.

The race has been run every year since 2004 on the streets of Huntington.

