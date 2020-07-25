Advertisement

NCAA Delays Fall Sports Decision to August

Will continue to monitor COVID-19's impact across the nation
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The NCAA board of governors did not make a decision to play, postpone or cancel fall sports and will continue discussions in August. 27 of the 32 Division I conferences asked the board of governors to have patience before making a decision.

Given the impacts of COVID-19, the NCAA will continue to monitor the number of cases across the country. The board of governors is made of university presidents from Divisions I, II and III. They have the power to cancel various fall championships, however, playing regular season games is an independent decision made by the schools.

“The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November,”said NCAA president Mark Emmert. “We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see. It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner.”

On July 21, WVU athletic director and NCAA football oversight committee chair Shane Lyons sent a letter to the board asking to push back its decision to allow schools “ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.”

