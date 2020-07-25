Putnam County Sheriff’s Department searching for shoplifting suspect

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is seeking public assistance in searching for a suspect in an alleged shoplifting.

According to a Facebook post from the department, the shoplifting happened at the Speedway along Route 817 in Winfield around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

The suspect allegedly shoplifted over 200 dollars worth of items.

He was described as having brown hair and tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone with information on the suspect or crime is asked to call the Puntam County Sheriff’s Office at (304)586-0256. EXT: 2105 or the Winfield Police Department at (304)-586-9200.

