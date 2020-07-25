Advertisement

Search underway for missing fisherman in Mingo County

Mingo County deputies say Dennis Gearles, 60, was fishing with two other men Saturday morning when the boat capsized. The two men Gearles was fishing with made it to shore, investigators say Gearles did not.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders are searching for a man in the Tug Fork River in the Thacker area after they say his boat capsized early Saturday morning.

Mingo County deputies say Dennis Gearles, 60, was fishing with two other men Saturday morning when the boat capsized. The two men Gearles was fishing with made it to shore, investigators say Gearles did not.

Gearles was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Mingo County 911.

Kermit, Williamson and Matewan fire departments are at the scene searching for Gearles. No foul play is suspected.

