Several cases of COVID-19 linked to Scioto County church

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Scioto County health officials say several cases of COVID-19 are being linked to a church in Lucasville.

The health department says anyone who has attended services at the Lucasville Church of God in the last two weeks should self-quarantine for the next two weeks.

This includes Vacation Bible School and any other events.

Anyone showing symptoms, or has any concerns, should follow up with their primary health provider and also get tested.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.