Several taken to hospital after shots reported near Baxter Square Park in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) – Multiple victims were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon following shootings reported near Baxter Square Park.

According to station WAVE 3 News, MetroSafe confirmed that calls came in for reports of a shooting around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street and Jefferson Street.

Police on scene said multiple victims were involved, but no details on how many had been injured or the severity of those injuries.

Officers were already on scene at Baxter Square Park as protest groups were reported in that location.

WKYT is following this story and will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.