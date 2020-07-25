Advertisement

Soldiers return home after nearly a year deployment

Over 30 service members returned home Friday
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Almost a year after being away from their families, over 30 soldiers are now home. Service members of the 150th Cavalry Regiment and 201st Field Artillery were deployed to the Middle East in August 2019.

On Friday, at least four of those service members came through Yeager airport, including one man who had a new baby waiting for him at home.

“I had our son on April 27, so he’s going to be three-months-old and he finally gets to meet his dad,” said Tessa Patrick.

Tessa’s husband Corey, couldn’t make it home for the birth due to COVID-19.

“It’s been very stressful, I was supposed to go home and see him be born but the COVID stuff, that put it on delay and (now) I finally get to go home and meet him so I’m pretty excited,” said Corey Patrick.

The spokeswoman for the West Virginia National Guard said this was their third major deployment since 911 and everyone made it home safely.

