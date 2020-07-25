Twenty-two of Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 cases are children younger than 5

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Young children continue to be diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kentucky.

On Saturday, Gov. Andy Beshear said 22 more children, ages 5-year-old or younger, had tested positive.

In total, 836 cases were newly reported Saturday, raising the total to 26,764.

“Yesterday, there were more than 74,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths reported across the country,” said Gov. Beshear. “We know how to control this virus. We’ve seen states like New York – which had hospitals overflowing with sick patients in March and April – now reporting a positivity rate of 1% or less. If they can do it, we can do it. But we have to work together, stay smart and wear face coverings.”

Five deaths were also reported, raising the death toll in Kentucky to 696.

“The number of positive cases in Kentucky is on the rise, but we can still avoid the crises confronting other states,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health, referring to other states’ filled ICU beds and increasing deaths. “Our personal choices, right now and every day, will directly determine Kentucky’s situation in early August. Small acts of kindness and personal sacrifice will make a big difference. We can choose to delay a party or picnic. We can shop for groceries or go to the pharmacy when it’s less crowded. We can opt for an online or drive-up worship service. We can wear a face mask. Every one of us has a role to play in determining Team Kentucky’s future.”

