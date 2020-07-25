Advertisement

Weekend heats up again!

Here we go again
Wearing a mask in a heat wave
Wearing a mask in a heat wave
Published: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heat returns for weekend

After a 3 day hiatus, the heat is coming back this weekend with an expected 3-4 day stay. That sets us up for a third heat wave in the scorched month of July.

Even Friday’s high temperatures were notable as both airports came in in the upper 80s. Given downtown temperatures are ABSOLUTELY hotter by a few degrees, it is easy to argue we have already started that third heat wave.

Specifically, Saturday and Sunday can dawn with patchy dense valley fog otherwise they will turn hot and sunshiny as highs aim for the low 90s. In the heat of battle in the late afternoon, we will watch to see if any cloud formation can tower long enough to muster a thundershower. Odds favor the high ground of Eastern WV and far SE Kentucky for any would-be thundershower, though the risk of a thundershower does increase the farther south one travels along the country music highway, KY 23, into Virginia and Tennessee.

Next week will begin with 90 degree heat then start a transition to less hot but more humid air starting Tuesday. So look for Tuesday, Friday and next weekend to have a leg up for any thundershowers heading into the end of July and the start of August.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Transition To Sunshine

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Brandon Butcher
After a parched first 21 days of July, Wednesday and Thursday have tried to make up for lost time. Tony's headlines the turn around!

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Downpour Risks Continue, But Heat-Wave Ends

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 8:42 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The July heat wave came to an end Wednesday evening as storms with heavy rains cooled things down. But don't get used to the 80s the next 2 days as 90s return by weekend.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Greater Storm Risk Today

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 8:49 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
The month of July has scorched with 17 of 21 days soaring into the 90s. Starting Wednesday through Friday, Tony says July will have to work some magic to continue that string. Cooling downpours are the reason.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 22, 2020 at 7:47 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Tuesday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 11:01 PM EDT
For the first time in several days, temperatures may not top 90 later this week.

Forecast

First Warning Forecast | Enough Sun For The 90s, Enough Humidity For Storms

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 8:45 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Butcher
Summer heat waves and dry spells go hand in hand. Rule of thumb, the drier the summer the more 90-degree days we see. This year we have reached 20 days already, which puts us ahead of last year's torrid pace.

Weather

First Warning Forecast

Updated: Jul. 21, 2020 at 7:23 AM EDT

Video

Tony's Monday night forecast and complete look ahead

Updated: Jul. 20, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier looks ahead to more steamy and sultry days.