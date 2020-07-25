Weekend heats up again!

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Heat returns for weekend

After a 3 day hiatus, the heat is coming back this weekend with an expected 3-4 day stay. That sets us up for a third heat wave in the scorched month of July.

Even Friday’s high temperatures were notable as both airports came in in the upper 80s. Given downtown temperatures are ABSOLUTELY hotter by a few degrees, it is easy to argue we have already started that third heat wave.

Specifically, Saturday and Sunday can dawn with patchy dense valley fog otherwise they will turn hot and sunshiny as highs aim for the low 90s. In the heat of battle in the late afternoon, we will watch to see if any cloud formation can tower long enough to muster a thundershower. Odds favor the high ground of Eastern WV and far SE Kentucky for any would-be thundershower, though the risk of a thundershower does increase the farther south one travels along the country music highway, KY 23, into Virginia and Tennessee.

Next week will begin with 90 degree heat then start a transition to less hot but more humid air starting Tuesday. So look for Tuesday, Friday and next weekend to have a leg up for any thundershowers heading into the end of July and the start of August.

