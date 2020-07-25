West Virginia couple haven’t missed Reds Opening Day in 20 years: ‘It’s a great feeling’

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Most Reds fans have had to change their Opening Day plans this year after Major League Baseball barred fans from attending games, but one couple still made the trip to Cincinnati — even though they won’t be able to watch the game in person.

Monica and Jerry Lucas are from Huntington, West Virginia. They have been to 20 Opening Day weekends in Cincinnati.

Even though they can’t be inside the ballpark cheering for the Reds, the Lewis’s doing it from across the street. They were seated, socially-distanced, at their favorite spot inside Holy Grail at 11 a.m. Friday and did not budge until game time.

“My husband said earlier this year, ‘If I can’t be in the ballpark, I want to be right there across the street for Opening Day,”’ said Monica Lucas. "

We kind of joked about it, and this morning in our hotel room I said, ‘Remember when you said that a few months ago?’ I said ‘We’re doing it!’ There’s nowhere we would rather be right now than here.”

The couple says despite all the changes to Opening Day, the energy around the ballpark is still the same.

They also wanted to be here to support the bars impacted by the pandemic.

“With everything going on with the coronavirus, we really feel for the bartenders and the servers and everyone here,” Monica said. “They’ve had such a rough year ‚and we wanted to be here. We are happy to be back at The Grail. It’s a great feeling.”

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.