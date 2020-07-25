Advertisement

WVU Athletics Sees Improvement In COVID-19 Numbers

School Announces Just 3 Active Cases
WVU sports COVID-19 Numbers Drop
WVU sports COVID-19 Numbers Drop(wdtv)
Published: Jul. 25, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For the second consecutive week, the WVU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics released updated COVID-19 testing numbers. Since it began in June, the school has administered a total of 600 tests. In terms of total active cases, there are just 1 in football, 2 in men’s basketball, zero in women’s hoops and there are also none in olympic sports. The total number of recoveries are 42.

