Young children among new cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- Two young children are among four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday in Greenup County.

Health officials say the 5-year-old girl and 8-year-old boy are in home isolation.

The other two cases were from a 27-year-old man and woman. They are also in home isolation.

As of Saturday, 69 cases of the virus have been reported in the county. As of Saturday, 44 have recovered.

