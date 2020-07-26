Advertisement

10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

An additional 4,500 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

