10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.
An additional 4,500 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
