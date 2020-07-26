10 new deaths, an additional 889 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -- As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,307 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 84,073 cases reported statewide.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Sunday.

An additional 4,500 cases and 258 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

