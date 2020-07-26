Child flown to hospital after being hit by car

WEST PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 10-year-old child was flown to the hospital Sunday morning after they were hit by a car.

Ohio State Highway Patrol say it happened just before 11 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Washington Blvd and 10th Street in West Portsmouth.

Troopers say the child was riding their bike and failed to yield at a stop sign and was hit.

The child was flown to a Huntington hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.