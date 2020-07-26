Cleveland Rips Royals

CLEVELAND, Oh - Carlos Carrasco started again. His inspiring comeback from cancer is complete.

More than a year since being stricken with leukemia, Carrasco struck out 10 in six-plus innings and José Ramírez homered twice as the Cleveland Indians clobbered the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Sunday to win two of three in the delayed season-opening series.

Ramírez hit a three-run homer left-handed in the fourth and added a solo shot from the right side in the sixth for the Indians, who finally put some solid swings together against Kansas City's bullpen.

With his rotation currently thin due to pitchers testing positive for COVID-19, Royals manager Mike Matheny started reliever Ronald Bolaños (0-1), who gave up two runs in the first and took the loss.

Carrasco couldn’t have imagined his journey when he took the mound on May 30, 2019, against the Chicago White Sox. Only days later, he was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, a blood disorder that threatened his life.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.