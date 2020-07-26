Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 66 more test positive

Coronavirus cases in West Virginia
Coronavirus cases in West Virginia(WSAZ)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources announced Sunday morning that 66 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state.

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, there have been 259,669 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 5,887 total cases and 103 deaths.

CASES PER COUNTY (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case): Barbour (28/0), Berkeley (589/19), Boone (70/0), Braxton (8/0), Brooke (47/1), Cabell (272/9), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Doddridge (2/0), Fayette (114/0), Gilmer (14/0), Grant (40/1), Greenbrier (81/0), Hampshire (56/0), Hancock (81/4), Hardy (50/1), Harrison (159/1), Jackson (153/0), Jefferson (275/5), Kanawha (671/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (46/2), Logan (86/0), Marion (154/4), Marshall (97/1), Mason (41/0), McDowell (14/1), Mercer (84/0), Mineral (94/2), Mingo (91/2), Monongalia (801/16), Monroe (18/1), Morgan (24/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (230/0), Pendleton (27/1), Pleasants (6/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (97/22), Putnam (139/1), Raleigh (126/4), Randolph (201/4), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (14/0), Summers (4/0), Taylor (38/1), Tucker (8/0), Tyler (11/0), Upshur (33/2), Wayne (173/2), Webster (3/0), Wetzel (40/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (212/10), Wyoming (15/0).

