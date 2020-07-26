Advertisement

Dr. Deborah Birx speaks with Gov. Beshear, local health officials in Frankfort

Dr. Birx spoke with Governor Beshear and other health leaders on Sunday, and later addressed the press.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WSAZ) - Dr. Deborah Birx, with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, spoke with reporters in Frankfort after meeting with Governor Andy Beshear and other health leaders in Kentucky about COVID-19 conditions in the state.

Dr. Birx spoke on the importance of wearing masks and strictly observing social distancing protocols in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. She says Kentucky’s positivity rate puts the state at a good place to flatten the curve before school starts, but says it will require the majority of the population to comply with health guidelines.

Governor Beshear also spoke at the briefing, saying that more regulations will be announced on Monday, but did not go into detail about what those regulations would be.

You can watch the full briefing below.

COVID-19 response

WATCH LIVE | Press conference following a meeting between Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Deborah Birx, Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Posted by WSAZ NewsChannel 3 on Sunday, July 26, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

